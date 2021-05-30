Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lowered by Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

WSM stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

