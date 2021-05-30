Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

