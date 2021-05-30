Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Boosted by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DKS opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $101.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

