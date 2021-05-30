QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

