QunQun Price Reaches $0.0057 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $486,335.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars.

