Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

