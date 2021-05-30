Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 163,076 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 592.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Veoneer worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.47. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

