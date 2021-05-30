Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

