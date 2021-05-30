Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 282,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,072. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

