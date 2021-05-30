Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 190.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

