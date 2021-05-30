Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.