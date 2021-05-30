Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Trading Up 21.8%

Shares of Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) were up 21.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 2,891,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 228,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

