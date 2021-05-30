Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.34). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($6.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.22.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

