RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.00

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

