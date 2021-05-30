Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 874,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.