Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Holdings Lessened by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Regional Management comprises 4.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Regional Management worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

RM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. 80,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,880. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

