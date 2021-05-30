Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,962 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 105,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 7,594,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

