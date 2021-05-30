Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $700.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $785.40 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 573,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,193. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

