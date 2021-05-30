Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 7434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

