Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 734,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

