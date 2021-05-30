Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of LHC Group worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

