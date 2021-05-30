Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NCR were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 45.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NCR by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NCR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.