Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Community Bank System worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

