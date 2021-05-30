Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,373 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

