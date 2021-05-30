Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,142 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Grubhub worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

