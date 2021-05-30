RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $1,511,132.10 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anand Eswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07.

RingCentral stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

