RioDeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $2.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

