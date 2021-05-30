Rocky Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of RCKY opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

