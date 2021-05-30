Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

