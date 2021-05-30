Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.