Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

