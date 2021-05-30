Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.56.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.15.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.