Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.56.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

