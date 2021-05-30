Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,283.60 ($16.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of £100.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.56.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

