Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

RDS-A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

