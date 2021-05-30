Royal Mail’s (ROYMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ROYMF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

