Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,732,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.41% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.55 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

