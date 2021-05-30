Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,779 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.54% of CareDx worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CDNA opened at $80.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -277.23 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold a total of 142,439 shares of company stock worth $10,253,668 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

