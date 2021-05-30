Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,820 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

