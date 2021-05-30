Royce & Associates LP Has $17.34 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $172,187 in the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

