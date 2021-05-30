Royce & Associates LP Purchases 136,589 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.34% of AMERISAFE worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,938 shares of company stock worth $952,092. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

