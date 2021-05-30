Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 149.1% in May

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the April 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of RVT opened at $19.15 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
