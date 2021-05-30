Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 149.1% in May

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the April 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RVT opened at $19.15 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.