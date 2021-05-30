RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. RTL Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.71.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.