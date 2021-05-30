Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

RSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 1,421,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

