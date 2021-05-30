Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.
RSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 1,421,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
