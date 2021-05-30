Saban Cheryl Makes New $85,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. JD.com accounts for 12.7% of Saban Cheryl’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JD.com by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 7,876,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,942. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

