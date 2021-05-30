Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 771 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 366.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $75,107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

