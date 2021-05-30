Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

