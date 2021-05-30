Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

