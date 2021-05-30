Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.