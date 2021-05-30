Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 453 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

