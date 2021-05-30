Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

